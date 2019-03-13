Ramco System surges 5% after Opteon Solutions selects co to digitise payroll operations

Share price of Ramco System added 5 percent intraday on March 13 after Australia-based Opteon Solutions selected the company to digitise its payroll operations.

Ramco stock touched an intraday high of Rs 275.00 after the news.

Ramco Systems will digitize Payroll operations of staff spread across 75 offices in Australia and New Zealand, Company said in a release.

Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said, “While Payroll is seen as an operational task, it is one of the most complex and highly error-prone activity which significantly impacts employee morale. We are glad to add yet another leading business - Opteon Solutions as our client. In both these organizations as well as many others across Asia and Australia, the combination of Workday HR and Ramco Payroll is being seen as a beneficial technology stack by clients.”

At 1102 hours Ramco System was quoting at Rs 275, up Rs 13.25, or 5.06 percent on the BSE.