Ramco System share price rises 6% on multi-million-dollar deal

Ramco System share price rose 6 percent intraday on January 8 after the company bagged a multi-million-dollar deal from a leading Australian University.

The company secured a multi-million-dollar Global Payroll and Workforce Management (WFM) deal from a leading Australian University.

With this win, the company will be expanding its foothold in the higher education vertical which is witnessing good demand for HR & Payroll transformation.

The company will be partnering with a leading global consulting firm to implement its multi-country payroll solution while will also offer workforce management solution in partnership with an Australian headquartered cloud-based WFM provider, thereby providing an integrated payroll and workforce management solution.

At 11:30 hrs, Ramco System was quoting at Rs 175, up Rs 9.30, or 5.61 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 278.00 and its 52-week low of Rs 134.40 on 9 January 2019 and 12 December 2019, respectively.