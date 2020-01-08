App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramco System share price rises 6% on multi-million-dollar deal

With this win, company will be expanding its foothold in the higher education vertical which is witnessing good demand for HR & Payroll transformation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ramco System share price rose 6 percent intraday on January 8 after the company bagged a multi-million-dollar deal from a leading Australian University.

The company secured a multi-million-dollar Global Payroll and Workforce Management (WFM) deal from a leading Australian University.

With this win, the company will be expanding its foothold in the higher education vertical which is witnessing good demand for HR & Payroll transformation.

Close

The company will be partnering with a leading global consulting firm to implement its multi-country payroll solution while will also offer workforce management solution in partnership with an Australian headquartered cloud-based WFM provider, thereby providing an integrated payroll and workforce management solution.

related news

At 11:30 hrs, Ramco System was quoting at Rs 175, up Rs 9.30, or 5.61 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 278.00 and its 52-week low of Rs 134.40 on 9 January 2019 and 12 December 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 37.05 percent below its 52-week high and 30.21 percent above its 52-week low.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 11:40 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Ramco System

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.