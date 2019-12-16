Ramco System share price jumps 9% on contract from China Aircraft Services

Date: May 8 | Extent of loss: 487.50 points (1.27 percent)| Reason: Trade tensions between the US & China, global growth concerns and mixed quarterly earnings dented market sentiment. (Image: Reuters)

Ramco System share price gained 9 percent intraday on December 16 after the company received an order from China Aircraft Services for end-to-end base and line maintenance operations.

One of the largest third-party MRO providers, and a joint venture company among CNAC(G), UAL, CAL & Gama Aviation, China Aircraft Services has signed an agreement with the company to implement its Aviation Suite V5.8 for end-to-end base and line maintenance operations.

Ramco will provide its integrated Aviation Suite with modules for maintenance & engineering, MRO Contracts, Supply Chain, and Finance to help CASL manage their end-to-end line and base maintenance, ground handling and cabin services.

The mobile-enabled application will also offer real-time processing for work order, thereby reducing the overall turnaround time.

"Our win at China Aircraft Services is a not just a testament to our focused expansion in the MRO space, but a stepping stone that will help us cement our footprint in the Line MRO space, globally,” said Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems.