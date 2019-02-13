Present
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 12:22 PM IST

Ramco System rises 3% on signing agreement with Port of Tanjung Pelepas

Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd (PTP), a member of MMC Group has sealed an agreement with Ramco Systems to upgrade the port’s current Enterprise Resource Planning system (ERP) system.

Moneycontrol News
Shares of Ramco System added 3.4 percent intraday Wednesday as company signed agreement with Tanjung Pelepas.

Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd (PTP), a member of MMC Group has sealed an agreement with Ramco Systems to upgrade the port’s current Enterprise Resource Planning system (ERP) system, as per company release.

The upgrade is part of PTP’s continuous efforts in empowering its digital strategy and enhancing its operational efficiency. In addition, it is also to supplement the port’s growing customer demand and requirement of the industry, it added.

Under the agreement, Ramco will implement its comprehensive ERP suite comprising procurement, inventory, finance, maintenance, human capital management, treasury, loan management, as well as planning & budgeting.

At 12:17 hrs Ramco System was quoting at Rs 223.20, up Rs 4.70, or 2.15 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 13, 2019 12:22 pm

