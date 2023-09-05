Ramco Cements puts 3 MW wind power capacity on stream; shares trade flat

Ramco Cements

Ramco Cements shares traded flat in the early hours of September 5 after the company commissioned the balance capacity at its Kolimigundla plant.

At 9:24am, the stock was quoting Rs 921.15, down Rs 0.25, or 0.03 percent, on the BSE.

The balance capacity of 3 MW of waste heat recovery system out of 12 MW capacity at the Kolimigundla plant was commissioned in the last week of August, the company said on September 4. With this, the total operating capacity of waste heat recovery system for the company has increased to 43 MW.

The company’s wind power capacity, including its subsidiary’s capacity of 40 MW, stands at 166 MW, Ramco Cements said.

The company's entire green power capacity of 85 MW, including the capacity available in the subsidiary company, would be used for captive purpose. On an annualised basis, the share of green power is expected to reach 45 percent of the total energy consumption, it said.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 953.00 and a 52-week low of Rs 634.65 on July 6, 2023, and November 10, 2022, respectively. The stock is trading 3.34 percent below its 52-week high and 45.14 percent above its 52-week low.