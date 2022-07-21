Rama Steel Tubes gains on bagging Rs 26.4-crore orders from Himachal government

Rama Steel Tubes

Rama Steel Tubes' share price jumped more than 3 percent intraday on July 21 after the company announced bagging orders worth Rs 26.4 crore from the government of Himachal Pradesh.

Rama Steel Tubes received two new orders from Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited for its Jal Shakti Vibhag aggregating to Rs 26.4 crore. These orders are mainly for the supply of ERW galvanised pipes, the company said in an exchange filing.

At 12.01 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 418.75, up Rs 13, or 3.20 percent, on BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 421 and an intraday low of Rs 409.70.

The stock was trading with volumes of 18,926 shares, compared to its five-day average of 14,219 shares, an increase of 33.10 percent.

"We are proud to announce that the company has received orders for placing supply of ERW galvanized pipes under Jal Jeevan Mission Project in India. Our sustained relation and credibility has yet again fructified in bagging us new prestigious orders," said Richi Bansal, Executive Director at Rama Steel Tubes Limited.

These orders would help the company achieve its targeted revenues at a slightly faster rate than anticipated, he added.

Rama Steel Tubes manufactures steel tubes including MS ERW black pipes from 15mm to 200mm diameter pipes. It has a 20 percent export rate, with a presence in more than 16 countries. The company has four state-of-art manufacturing capabilities in Sahibabad, Khopoli and Anantpur and an India-wide distributor network, it said.