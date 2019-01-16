Rallis India rises 2% as board to consider merger of subsidiary

Share price of Rallis India rose 2.2 percent intraday Wednesday as company is going to consider the merger of its wholly owned subsidiary with itself.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting on January 17, 2019, will consider, amongst other matters, a proposal for the merger of its wholly owned subsidiary Metahelix Life Sciences with the company.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 282.00 and 52-week low Rs 159.55 on 18 January, 2018 and 03 December, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 39.22 percent below its 52-week high and 7.43 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:29 hrs Rallis India was quoting at Rs 171.40, up Rs 2.30, or 1.36 percent on the BSE.