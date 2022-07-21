Rallis India: Can this agrochemical stock re-rate?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The June-quarter performance of Rallis India (CMP: Rs 205; Market cap: Rs 3,989 crore) June 2022 missed expectations as the seeds business disappointed. However, sowing activity has picked up after the monsoon gathered momentum from the start of July. This is good news for the domestic crop-care business. The export business saw a strong performance in the June 2022 quarter and the outlook continues to remain robust. The easing of raw material prices should lead to an improvement in margins as...