Rallis India: Can this agrochemical stock re-rate?

Bharat Gianani   •

The stock has corrected by 27 percent, in the past three months, hugely underperforming our agrochemical universe. Post the correction, the valuations have turned comfortable. With earnings expected to improve, the stock can re-rate hereon

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The June-quarter performance of Rallis India (CMP: Rs 205; Market cap: Rs 3,989 crore) June 2022 missed expectations as the seeds business disappointed. However, sowing activity has picked up after the monsoon gathered momentum from the start of July. This is good news for the domestic crop-care business. The export business saw a strong performance in the June 2022 quarter and the outlook continues to remain robust. The easing of raw material prices should lead to an improvement in margins as...

