English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sells stake in Escorts, stock price falls

    The name of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who held a 5.68 percent stake as of December 31, is missing from the list of individual shareholders holding 1 percent or more, Escorts’s shareholding pattern for Q4 FY22 shows

    Moneycontrol News
    April 12, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST
    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Escorts share price was down over 3 percent in the afternoon trade on April 12 after it emerged that ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had sold his stake in the tractor manufacturer.

    Jhunjhunwala held 75 lakh equity shares, or 5.68 percent stake, in the company as of December 31, 2022, sources said. His name is now missing from the list of individual shareholders, who own 1 percent or more, Escorts’s shareholding pattern for Q4 FY22 shows.

    This means the Big Bull, who has held the stock since December 2015, booked profit during the January-March period.

    The stock has been under pressure with the price falling more than 17 percent in the last five days. At 13.08 pm, the scrip was trading at Rs 1,544.05, down Rs 56.60, or 3.54 percent on NSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,607.45 and an intraday low of Rs 1,543.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Close

    Related stories

    Escorts' quarterly net profit came in at Rs 194.19 crore in December 2021, down 32.27 percent from Rs. 286.71 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA was reported at Rs 305.23 crore in December 2021, down 25.84 percent from Rs. 411.59 crore in December 2020. Its EPS decreased to Rs 19.74 in December 2021 from Rs 29.21 in December 2020.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Escorts
    first published: Apr 12, 2022 01:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.