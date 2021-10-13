MARKET NEWS

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala reduces stake in pharma major Lupin

Trendlyne is showing Jhunjhunwala’s holding in the company as ‘below 1%’ as of September 30, 2021.

Gaurav Sharma
October 13, 2021 / 08:17 PM IST
Lupin

Lupin

 
 
Rakesh Juhunjhunwala needs no introduction and is well known for his uncanny ability to spot the opportunity well before the others. His investments where he made a killing are well documented. Titan is one of his investments that was in the news very recently for the sharp rally it witnessed and made fortunes for its investors like Jhunjhunwala.

He keeps juggling his portfolio from time to time and as per the latest filing for shareholding done by the pharma major, Lupin Limited, name of the ‘Big Bull’ Rakesh Jhunjhunwala doesn’t appear in the list of shareholders. Given the fact, that companies doesn’t report the name of the shareholders who hold less than 1% of the shares, Trendlyne is showing Jhunjhunwala’s holding in the company as ‘below 1%’ as on September 30, 2021.

Jhunjhunwala’s stake in the company as per the filings done for quarter ended Jun’21, stood at 1.6%. The exact details about the partial exit are not known yet.

Lupin had reported revenue of Rs 4,237 crore at the end of Q1FY22 which was a growth of 12.7% sequentially from Rs 3,759 crore reported in Q4FY21. EBITDA margins had improved 300 bps sequentially from 20.4% for Q4FY21 to 23.4% for Q1FY22. On a YOY basis, company had shown an improvement of 810 bps. PAT for Q1FY22 stood at Rs 548 crore as against Rs 464 crore in Q4FY22.

The stock closed at Rs. 963.30 on October 13, down by Rs 3 for the day. It had made a 52-week high of Rs. 1,267.5 and a low of Rs. 855.35. EPS for the company is Rs. 36.39 and PE is 26.47.

During the period from Jul’21-Sep’21, Jhunjhunwala had bought 1.4% stake in National Aluminium Company (NALCO) and 1.6% in Canara Bank. Based on the latest filings for the quarter ended Sep’21, his stake in Man Infraconstruction Ltd and Orient Cement Ltd. remain unchanged at 1.2% while in Wockhardt Ltd it was unchanged at 2.3%. His latest holdings in other companies are yet to be filed for September quarter.
Gaurav Sharma
first published: Oct 13, 2021 08:17 pm

