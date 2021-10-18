Rakesh Jhunjhunwala exits MCX, trims stakes in three other portfolio holdings

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has parted ways with the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), apart from trimming his stakes in three other portfolio holdings.

Fresh shareholding data, for the quarter ending September 2021, did not include Jhunjhunwala among the key shareholders of MCX.

As per the regulatory norms, companies are not required to disclose the name of shareholders with less than one percent stake.

This means that Jhunjhunwala, who held 25 lakh shares or 4.9 percent stake in MCX till the June quarter, has now reduced his shareholding to less than one percent.

The 'Big Bull' has also trimmed his stake in three other entities - The Mandhana Retail Ventures, TARC and Fortis Healthcare.

On October 7, Jhunjhunwala revealed that he has offloaded an additional 8.5 lakh shares in Mandhana Retail, which brought down his stake in the company to 2.4 percent.

He was holding 17,87,900 equity shares or 8.09 percent stake in Mandhana Retail till September 26.

In TARC, Jhunjhunwala held 3.39 percent stake till the June quarter. The same has been reduced to 1.59 percent as of September 30, as per the shareholding data.

In Fortis Healthcare, the seasoned investor has reduced his stake to 4.23 percent from 4.31 percent sequentially.

The latest filing for shareholding done by the pharma major Lupin Limited did not include the name of Jhunjhunwala. Trendlyne data showed that his holding in the company as ‘below 1%’ as on September 30.

Despite the recent offloading of shares in a number of firms, Jhunjhunwala has kept his holdings unchanged in at least eight stocks - Indian Hotels, Tata Communications, Man Infraconstruction, NCC, Orient Cement, Wockhardt, Agro Tech Foods, and Aptech.