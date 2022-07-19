Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in Tata Motors in April-June quarter, stock slips into the red

Tata Motors share price traded in the red intraday on July 19 after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala trimmed stake in the auto company.

As per the recent shareholding pattern on BSE, the ace investor has cut his stake in the auto major during the April-June period.

Jhunjhunwala has 1.09 percent stake or 3,62,50,000 shares in Tata Motors as of June, down from 1.18 percent stake as of March.

At 12:31 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 447.60, down Rs 3.30, or 0.73 percent on BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 451.75 and an intraday low of Rs 445.40.

The stock price of Tata Motors has risen over 45 percent in the last one year while it is down over 11 percent this year so far.

However, LIC's stake in the Tata Group firm has increased to 4.96 percent that accounts to 16,47,09,306 shares during the first quarter of the current fiscal as compared to 4.75 percent during the January-March period.

Tata Motors on July 8 reported 48 percent year-on-year jump in global wholesales during the first quarter of fiscal year 2022-23. The company's global wholesale of vehicles, including the flagship Jaguar Land Rover brand, increased to 3,16,443 units during the three-month period ending June 30, 2022.

The automobile major, in a filing, also noted that the global wholesales of its commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range surged by 97 percent YoY during the quarter to 1,03,529 units.

In terms of passenger vehicles, the numbers climbed to 2,12,914 units, higher by 32 percent as compared to Q1 FY22.

The global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover stood at 82,587 vehicles (JLR number for Q1 FY23 includes CJLR volumes of 10,772 units), the exchange filing added. "Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 14,596 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 67,991 vehicles," it further said.