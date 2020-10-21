Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in Escorts to 5.64%; shares slip in trade

Escorts share price slipped intraday on October 21 after ace investors Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cut his stake in the company.

As per BSE shareholding pattern, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has cut his stake in the company from 7.42 percent in the July-September quarter to 5.64 percent in the quarter ended June 2020.

He has sold 15,00,000 shares (1.78 percent) in the last quarter ended September 2020.

Also, Tata India Consumer Fund has sold 273,700 shares (0.33 percent) and UTI - Long Term Equity Fund (Tax Saving) sold 502,324 shares (0.68 percent) in the company.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,342.70 and 52-week low Rs 527.10 on 30 September, 2020 and 19 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.35 percent below its 52-week high and 125.81 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:11 hrs Escorts was quoting at Rs 1,190.25, down Rs 6.20, or 0.52 percent on the BSE.