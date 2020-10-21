172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|rakesh-jhunjhunwala-cuts-stake-in-escorts-to-5-64-shares-slip-in-trade-5993511.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in Escorts to 5.64%; shares slip in trade

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,342.70 and 52-week low Rs 527.10 on 30 September, 2020 and 19 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Escorts share price slipped intraday on October 21 after ace investors Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cut his stake in the company.

As per BSE shareholding pattern, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has cut his stake in the company from 7.42 percent in the July-September quarter to 5.64 percent in the quarter ended June 2020.

He has sold 15,00,000 shares (1.78 percent) in the last quarter ended September 2020.

Close

Also, Tata India Consumer Fund has sold 273,700 shares (0.33 percent) and UTI - Long Term Equity Fund (Tax Saving) sold 502,324 shares (0.68 percent) in the company.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,342.70 and 52-week low Rs 527.10 on 30 September, 2020 and 19 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.35 percent below its 52-week high and 125.81 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:11 hrs Escorts was quoting at Rs 1,190.25, down Rs 6.20, or 0.52 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 02:36 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Escorts

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.