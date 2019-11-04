Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 0.5% stake in YES Bank for Rs 86.89 crore

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked up 0.5 percent stake in private lender YES Bank for Rs 86.89 crore on November 4 through open market transactions.

According to BSE bulk deal data, Jhunjhunwala purchased 1,29,50,000 shares of the private lender.

Shares of Yes Bank ended at Rs 66.10, down Rs 0.50, or 0.75 percent on the BSE.

The private lender had reported a loss of Rs 600.08 crore during the July-September period on November 1. It had reported a profit of Rs 964.70 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 113.76 crore in the June-ended quarter.

Net interest income during Q2 declined 9.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,185.91 crore, which including fresh slippages of around Rs 228 crore.