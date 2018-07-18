Rakesh Jhunjhunwala adds 2 crore shares of Jaiprakash Associates to his portfolio

Big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake in the troubled Jaiprakash Associates to 1.98 percent during the June quarter from 1.19 percent earlier on a fully diluted basis, according to the latest shareholding pattern of the company posted on the BSE website. Jaiprakash stock closed 1.7 percent up at Rs 15 on the stock exchange on Wednesday.

The billionaire investor added 2 crore shares during the June quarter. He now holds 5 crore shares in the company. Jhunjhunwala buys shares through his company Rare Enterprises or in his own name or his wife Rekha’s. The Jaiprakash holding is in his own name.

Jhunjhunwala had re-entered the counter in March quarter after having sold off his entire holding in 2017.

The topping of the holding by the perpetual bull is interesting since the company is going through the worst in its history — trying to save its subsidiary Jaypee Infratech from slipping out of its hands.

Around ten days ago, the parent secured a commitment for a Rs 1,000-crore lending from Yes Bank. The company needs to deposit Rs 650 crore with the Supreme Court to safeguard the interest of its homebuyers seeking refunds.

The fate of Jaiprakash and its unit Jaypee Infratech is in the hands of the Supreme Court which is for now focused on saving the interest of Jaypee’s homebuyers.

There are some 18,000-19,000 homebuyers awaiting the delivery of their flats for seven-to-eight years. Most of them have paid 80 to 90 percent of the cost amounting to at least Rs 50,00,000 for each flat.

The SC had on May 16 asked Jaiprakash Associates to deposit Rs 1,000 crore with the registrar of the company. It chose to not pay and to its relief, the Supreme Court on July 4 asked the group to deposit Rs 650 crore for now. It did not give a deadline for this.

The Rs 650-crore amount is in addition to its last year’s order to deposit Rs 2,000 crore. The company has so far deposited Rs 750 crore against the previous directive.