Rajesh Exports stock price gains after LIC acquires over 59.77 lakh equity shares

According to data available on BSE, Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired over 59.77 lakh equity shares (2.025 percent) of the company, increasing shareholding to 9.07 percent from 7.045 percent earlier.​

Moneycontrol News
May 20, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
Rajesh Exports share price jumped almost 5 percent in the morning session on May 20 after Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired over 59.77 lakh equity shares of the company.

According to data available on BSE, Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired over 59.77 lakh equity shares (2.025 percent) of the company, increasing shareholding to 9.07 percent from 7.045 percent earlier.​

The stock was trading at Rs 524.05, up Rs 10.55, or 2.05 percent at 09:23 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 544.65 and an intraday low of Rs 521.50.

The company last month bagged first major order post Covid worth Rs 745 crore of designer range of gold jewellery from Germany. The said order is to be completed by July, 2021.

Capture

Close

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has zero promoter pledge with FII / FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Rajesh Exports
first published: May 20, 2021 10:03 am

