Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 10:21 AM IST

Rajesh Exports share price gains as Q2 sales jumps 52% to Rs 10,2149 crore

Sales of Rajesh Exports jumped 52.86 percent to Rs 1,02,149.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 66827.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Rajesh Exports share price was up 2 percent intraday on November 17 after the company declared its Q2 numbers.

Net profit of the company declined 45.19 percent to Rs 173.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 315.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

The stock was trading at Rs 469.95, up Rs 9.55, or 2.07 percent at 09:42 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 478.35 and an intraday low of Rs 460.40.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​

 
First Published on Nov 17, 2020 10:21 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Rajesh Exports

