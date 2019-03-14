Rajesh Exports gains 2% on order win worth Rs 1,079cr

Rajesh Exports gained 2.4 percent intraday Thursday after the company got an order worth Rs 1,079 crore for its products.

The order has been procured beating global competition from a leading wholesaler and stockiest of Middle East for further distribution to the global markets. The order is to be completed by June 2019, company said in BSE release.

The company will be executing the order from its manufacturing facility, which is the world's largest gold manufacturing facility.

Rajesh Mehta, Chairman, Rajesh Exports said, "Bagging a large order amid strong global competition speaks volumes about the designing, Research and development capabilities, products, prompt execution and attractive pricing of the company. This order will continue to strengthen our position in the global market."

At 12:15 hrs Rajesh Exports was quoting at Rs 623, up Rs 9.90, or 1.61 percent on the BSE.