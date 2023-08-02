Railtel shares hit 52-week high on winning order worth Rs 79 crore

RailTel Corporation of India

RailTel Corporation of India shares were up 1 percent at Rs 178.50 on August 2 at 10.01 am, after hitting a 52-week high of Rs 180.75 earlier in the session.

RailTel Corporation of India has received the work order from Centre for Railway Information Systems for procurement of cloud infrastructure for next generation Passenger Reservation System (PRS) of Indian Railways amounting to Rs 78.58 crore (including taxes).

The order is to get completed within 52 weeks from the date of purchase order.

Q1 Financial performance

Standalone net profit in quarter ended June 2023 was up 49.36 percent YoY at Rs 37.46 crore against Rs 25.08 crore in Q1FY22. Sequentially net profit was down 50.41 percent QoQ against Rs 75.55 crore in Q4FY23.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 463.46 crore up 25 percent year on year (YoY) in Q1FY24 against Rs 370.46 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 10.6 percent YoY at Rs 74.1 crore as against Rs 67 crore. However, the EBITDA margin witnessed contraction at 15.9 percent in Q1 FY24 against 17.8 percent in the same period previous year.

Orders Win

On July 7, the company had received the work order from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI) for onsite SOC and NOC with high availability solution with 5 years support installation and training amounting to Rs 39.37 crore.

On June 26, the company had received the work order from Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Ltd.(TASMAC) for implementation of the project on integrated solution enabling end-to-end computerization & connectivity of core and support functions of TASMAC for a period of 5 years amounting to Rs 294.37 crore (including taxes).

