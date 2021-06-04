MARKET NEWS

RailTel Corporation share price rises nearly 3% on Rs 119.72-crore order win

The work order is for the implementation of MPLS-VPN services along with miscellaneous services at 340 locations of BCCL for a period of five years.

Moneycontrol News
June 04, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST
 
 
RailTel Corporation of India share price added nearly 3 percent in the morning traday on June 4 after the company said it had received a Rs 119.72-crore order from Bharat Coking Coal.

"... has received the work order of total amount of Rs 119.72 crore (Including GST) from M/s. Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL)," the company said in the release.

In the last month, the company, which provides broadband telecom and multimedia network across the country, has received the work order from Cotton Corporation of India Limited, for hiring on-cloud data centre hosting for hardware and software along with migration of Oracle EBS and other applications.

The total cost for five years contract period would be Rs 11.99 crore exclusive of applicable GST.

At 09:44 hrs Railtel Corporation of India was quoting at Rs 134.30, up Rs 3.55, or 2.72 percent, on the BSE.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #RailTel Corporation of India
first published: Jun 4, 2021 09:57 am

