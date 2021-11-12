MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Railtel Corporation of India share price falls on termination of contract with Margo Networks

Railtel Corporation of India has reported consolidated profit of Rs 67.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 against profit of Rs 29.22 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Moneycontrol News
November 12, 2021 / 12:04 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Railtel Corporation of India share price fell 1 percent on November 12 after the company had terminated content on demand-COD contract awarded to Margo Networks.

"The Content on Demand-COD contract awarded to M/s. Margo Networks Pvt. Ltd on 14/01/2020 for providing Content on Demand (COD} service in all Mail/Express and Suburban trains and all Wi-Fi enabled Railway Stations on a Build Own Operate (BOO) basis for a 10 years period (with minimum guarantee of Rs 63 crore per annum) has been terminated by RailTel w.e.f. 11/11/2021 due to non-performance by the contractor," Railtel Corporation of India said in its press release.

Margo Networks Pvt. Ltd is a subsidiary of Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

The company has initiated appropriate legal proceedings against the notice of termination, Zee Entertainment Enterprises said in its release.

Railtel Corporation of India has reported consolidated profit of Rs 67.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 against profit of Rs 29.22 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Close

Related stories

Its revenue for the said quarter was at Rs 358.49 crore versus Rs 282.96 crore, YoY.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

At 11:51 hrs, Railtel Corporation of India was quoting at Rs 125.80, down Rs 1.10, or 0.87 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #RailTel Corporation of India
first published: Nov 12, 2021 12:04 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.