Railtel Corporation of India share price falls on termination of contract with Margo Networks

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Railtel Corporation of India share price fell 1 percent on November 12 after the company had terminated content on demand-COD contract awarded to Margo Networks.

"The Content on Demand-COD contract awarded to M/s. Margo Networks Pvt. Ltd on 14/01/2020 for providing Content on Demand (COD} service in all Mail/Express and Suburban trains and all Wi-Fi enabled Railway Stations on a Build Own Operate (BOO) basis for a 10 years period (with minimum guarantee of Rs 63 crore per annum) has been terminated by RailTel w.e.f. 11/11/2021 due to non-performance by the contractor," Railtel Corporation of India said in its press release.

Margo Networks Pvt. Ltd is a subsidiary of Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

The company has initiated appropriate legal proceedings against the notice of termination, Zee Entertainment Enterprises said in its release.

Railtel Corporation of India has reported consolidated profit of Rs 67.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 against profit of Rs 29.22 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Its revenue for the said quarter was at Rs 358.49 crore versus Rs 282.96 crore, YoY.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

At 11:51 hrs, Railtel Corporation of India was quoting at Rs 125.80, down Rs 1.10, or 0.87 percent on the BSE.