RailTel Corporation hits 52-week high on order win worth Rs 700 crore

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India rose over 3 percent and hit a 52-week high of Rs 182.65 during early trade on August 8 after the company received a work order worth Rs 700 crore. The stock has risen more than 90 percent in last one-year.

The company received the order from Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Limited (PCSCL) for providing end to end services for monetisation of PCSCL City Network Infrastructure on a revenue sharing model.

On August 2, RailTel Corporation had received an order from Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) for procurement of cloud infrastructure for Next Generation Passenger Reservation System (PRS) of Indian Railways amounting to Rs. 78.58 crore.

The company had posted 49.36 percent jump in its net profit in Q1FY24 at Rs 37.46 crore against Rs 25.08 crore in Q1FY23. Its Standalone revenue from operations was Rs 463.46 crore up 25 percent year on year (YoY) in Q1FY24 against Rs 370.46 crore in the corresponding period last year.