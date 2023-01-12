RailTel Corporation gains 3% on winning orders worth Rs 292 crore

The RailTel Corporation of India share price gained 3 percent in early trade on January 12 after the company received orders from the Puducherry government and NMDC.

RailTel Corporation of India has informed that it has received the work order from the revenue and disaster management department of the Government of Puducherry.

The order is for designing, development, SITC, O&M for five years of Integrated Command Control Centre and other associated activities for Puducherry Smart City.

The total value of the work is Rs 170.11 crore (estimated value including GST). The order is to be executed in 10 months.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The work order from NMDC Limited is for implementation of IT Infrastructure for ERP and other future digital initiatives at NMDC.

The total value of the work is Rs 122.63 crore (estimated value including GST). The work is to be executed in 26 weeks. At 9:17am, Railtel Corporation was quoting at Rs 128.00, up Rs 3.80, or 3.06 percent, on the BSE. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 148.70 and a 52-week low of Rs 84 on November 28, 2022 and March 31, 2022. It is trading 13.92 percent below its 52-week high and 52.38 percent above its 52-week low.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE