Rail Vikas Nigam shares gain on winning Rs 121 crore project

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) gained in the early trade on April 6 after the company announced that it has won a project from North Central Railway.

Rail Vikas Nigam emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for provision of E1 based automatic signaling with continuous track circuiting and other associated works including suitable indoor alteration in electronic interlocking/RRI/PI stations enroute in Jhansi (incl)-Gwalior (Incl.) section of Jhansi Division of North Central Railway, the company informed the exchanges.

The cost of the said project excluding GST is pegged at Rs 121 crore and is to be executed in 545 days.

At 09:23 hrs shares of Rail Vikas Nigam were trading at Rs 74.42 apiece, up Rs 0.98, or 1.33 percent on the BSE. The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 84.15 and a 52-week low of Rs 29 on 29 November, 2022 and 21 June, 2022, respectively. Currently, it is trading 11.56 percent below its 52-week high and 156.62 percent above its 52-week low.

