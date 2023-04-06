 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rail Vikas Nigam shares gain on winning Rs 121 crore project

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) gained in the early trade on April 6 after the company announced that it has won a project from North Central Railway.

Rail Vikas Nigam emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for provision of E1 based automatic signaling with continuous track circuiting and other associated works including suitable indoor alteration in electronic interlocking/RRI/PI stations enroute in Jhansi (incl)-Gwalior (Incl.) section of Jhansi Division of North Central Railway, the company informed the exchanges.

The cost of the said project excluding GST is pegged at Rs 121 crore and  is to be executed in 545 days.