Rail Vikas Nigam shares gain JV bags project worth Rs 252 crore in Gujarat

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

The share of Rachana Construction Co., Mehsana in the project is 60 percent and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) holds 40 percent share.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam gained more than 2 percent in the early trade on March 24 after company announced that its JV bagged project worth Rs 252 crore in Gujarat.

Rachana -RVNL JV has received LOA for up gradation to six lane with paved shoulder of Sarkhej-Changodar Section of NH-8A (New NH-47) for Ahmedabad- Bagodara-Rajkot Road on EPC mode in the State of Gujarat (Package-7), Rail Vikas Nigam said in a regulatory filing.

The project cost is Rs 252,21,15,875.00, it added.

