Rail Vikas Nigam shares gain 3% on winning Rs 1,088-cr project

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

The cost of project is Rs 1088.49 crore and to be executed in 1460 days.

The Rail Vikas Nigam share price gained 3 percent in early trade on March 20 after the company emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a project awarded by Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The composite contract package in connection with new BG Railway Line of HORC project, including, design and construction of twin tunnel using NATM and cut and cover method from 24.880km to 29.580km and design nd installation of ballast less track (excluding supply of rails) from 24.856 km to 29.680 km.

Also, detailed design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of general electrical services, including supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 11 kV HT/LT power and control cable network, GIS substation (11/0.433) kVA. tunnel lighting system, etc. from km 24.880 to km 29.680.

The design and construction of embankment, bridges and other miscellaneous works from 12 km to 18 km.