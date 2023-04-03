Rail Vikas Nigam share gain on winning multiple orders from NHAI

Rail Vikas Nigam share price added more than 4 percent in the early trade on April 3 on winning multiple orders worth Rs 721 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Award (LoA) from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for construction of six lane elevated Kona expressway project in the state of West Bengal on EPC mode.

The order is worth of Rs 720.67 crore and to be executed in 910 days.

The company's JV also received LoA from Ministry of Railways for manufacturing cum maintenance of Vande Bharat Trainsets including up-gradation of the government manufacturing units & trainset depots.

Moneycontrol News