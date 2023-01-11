 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rail Vikas Nigam moves higher on Rs 1,134.1 crore Chennai Metro project win

Jan 11, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam has been asked to build an elevated viaduct and nine elevated metro stations

Rail Vikas Nigam share price edged higher in the afternoon session on January 11 after the firm bagged a Rs 1,134.1-crore Chennai Metro Rail project.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has received a letter of approval (LoA) on January 10, 2023 for the construction of an elevated viaduct (approximate length of 10 kilometers), nine elevated metro stations and a stabling viaduct, the company said in an exchange filing. "The accepted contract amount is Rs 1,134.1 crore," it added.

At 2.11 pm, Rail Vikas Nigam was quoting at Rs 71.65, up Rs 1.30, or 1.85 percent, on BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 72.70 and an intraday low of Rs 70.30.

In the September quarter of FY23, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 36.5 percent to Rs 381.22 crore on a 21.9 percent rise in net sales to Rs 4,908.90 crore over Q2 FY22.

RVNL is engaged in the business of implementing rail infrastructure projects assigned by the ministry of railways, including doubling, gauge conversion, new lines, electrification, major bridges, workshops, production units, and sharing of freight revenue with the railways.

first published: Jan 11, 2023 02:27 pm