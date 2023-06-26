English
    Rail Vikas Nigam bids lowest for Rs 395-crore Maharashtra Metro project

    Moneycontrol News
    June 26, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST
    The cost of project is Rs 394.9 crore and the said project is to be executed in 30 months.

    Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) will remain in focus in early trade on June 26 after the company emerged as a lowest bidder for a Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation project.

    Rail Vikas Nigam was found to be the lowest bidder (L1) by MMRCL for the design and construction of elevated metro viaduct of 6.92 km in Reach 2A of NMRP Phase-2.

    The cost of the project stands at Rs 394.9 crore and it is to be executed in 30 months.

    On June 22, the company won two orders worth Rs 280 crore from Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd (MPPKVVCL) in Jabalpur.

    It also received three Letters of Acceptance from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) of Underground Stations for phase-II Project, with a total value of Rs 2,326 crore last week.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 121.15, down Rs 2.30, or 1.86 percent on the BSE.

    It touched a 52-week high of Rs 144.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 29.75 on May 8, 2023 and July 1, 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 26, 2023 07:56 am