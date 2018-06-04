Raamdeo Agrawal says auditors answerable to shareholders before resigning

Market expert and veteran investor Raamdeo Agrawal believes that auditors are answerable to shareholders before resigning.

He was referring to companies like Vakrangee and Manpasand Beverages that saw their market value erode by more than half in 2018 for concerns over the resignation of auditors just ahead of the quarterly results weighed on sentiment.

“Auditors are watch dog of shareholders and they are answerable to the shareholders before resigning,” said Agrawal on the sidelines of Sohn India Conference 2018 held in Mumbai on Monday.

The decline in all three stocks is related to the resignation of auditors. On April 27, Price Waterhouse & Co resigned as auditor of Vakrangee while Deloitte Haskins & Sells chose not to continue as auditors of Manpasand Beverages on May 26.

Shareholders of Manapasand Beverages lost as much as 53 percent after the news hit D-Street. Vakrangee has plunged 67 percent in a matter of 25 trading sessions.

Agrawal regretted that shareholders have to pay the price for their judgement on these companies.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has given a buy call on these companies and later on had to withdraw it.

When asked about the star performers in the earnings season gone by, Agrawal said companies in the automobile sector, oil marketing companies (OMCs) , private sector banks and non-banking financial services (NBFCs) gave good results but PSU banks reported disappointing numbers.

However, in FY19 Agrawal expects public sector banks to deliver moderately good earnings.

He also said Q4FY18 wasn't great but FY18-19 could be a better year.

Advising on stock picking, Agrawal cautioned that investors should be very selective in stock picking and should look for investing in companies that have top quality business and top quality management.