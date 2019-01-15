R Systems International rises 6% on as board approves buyback proposal

Share price of R Systems International rose 6.6 percent intraday Tuesday after company board approved buyback of shares.

The company board in its meeting held on January 15 approved proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company upto 36,90,000 at a price of Rs 65 per equity share.

At 13:42 hrs R Systems International was quoting at Rs 54.00, up Rs 1.65, or 3.15 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 56.40 and 52-week low Rs 24.20 on 09 January, 2019 and 24 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.34 percent below its 52-week high and 122.93 percent above its 52-week low.