R Systems International rises 5% ahead of board meet

Share price of R Systems International rose nearly 5 percent intraday Tuesday ahead of board meeting to consider buyback.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on January 15, 2019 to consider and approve the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company.

The trading window for dealing in equity shares will continue to remain closed for the directors/officers/designated persons of the company.

At 11:20 hrs R Systems International was quoting at Rs 53.95, up Rs 1.60, or 3.06 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 56.40 and 52-week low Rs 24.20 on 09 January, 2019 and 24 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.34 percent below its 52-week high and 122.93 percent above its 52-week low.