    Quick Heal Technologies shares jump 16% as company mulls buyback

    Moneycontrol News
    July 18, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    Shares of Quick Heal Technologies, which sells antivirus software among others, on July 18 soared over 16 percent after the company said its board will be considering a buyback issue in its next meeting.

    The company said its board will meet on Thursday, July 21, 2022 to consider and approve financial results for June quarter and buyback of the fully paid up equity shares of the company.

    As of 10.40 am, the stock of the company traded at Rs 194.40, up 16.48 percent on BSE.

    The buyback, if approved, will be the third such issue so far by the company. Before this, the company rewarded shareholders via buyback in 2021 and 2019.

    The stock has no active analyst coverage. Its stock has not performed well in the last five years. It is down 11 percent in the period. In the near term as well, the stock is down year-to-date.

    Buyback is increasingly emerging as a favourite mode of rewarding shareholders on Dalal Street. Buyback is also the most tax efficient mode of distributing extra cash lying with a company.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 11:15 am
