Quick Heal Tech shares rise 7% on $2 million investment in Israel 's L7 Defense

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Quick Heal Technologies share price rose 7 percent intraday on January 14 after the company made further investment in Israel based L7 Defense.

The company has signed a definitive agreement to invest USD 2 million in L7 Defense.

L7 is an Israel based cybersecurity start-up specializing in Application Program Interface (API) Security and Next Generation Web Application Firewall (NG-WAF).

Quick Heal Technologies had invested USD 300k in L7 Defense in the previous financial year.

"L7 Defense has proven its unique capabilities in the area of API Security and NGWAF which led us to further increase our investment. Simultaneously, this move enables ‘Seqrite’ to foray into application security and strengthen our solution stack to secure modern enterprises against the next-generation of cyber-attacks,” said Kailash Katkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Quick Heal Technologies.

At 11:10 hrs Quick Heal Technologies was quoting at Rs 175.30, up Rs 7.45, or 4.44 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 183.25 and 52-week low Rs 62.45 on 14 October, 2020 and 19 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.34 percent below its 52-week high and 180.7 percent above its 52-week low.