Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quick Heal rises 10% as board to consider buyback on March 5

A board meeting of the company is scheduled on March 5, 2019, to consider a proposal for buyback of the fully paid up equity shares of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Quick Heal Technologies rose 10 percent intraday Thursday as company is going to consider buyback of its shares.

A board meeting of the company is scheduled on March 5, 2019, to consider a proposal for buyback of the fully paid up equity shares of the company.

Trading window for dealing in securities of the company would remain closed from February 28, 2019 and shall be opened 48 hours after the conclusion of the board meeting for all designated persons in terms of the company's insider trading code of conduct.

At 10:40 hrs Quick Heal Technologies was quoting at Rs 221, up Rs 18.95, or 9.38 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 28, 2019 10:48 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

