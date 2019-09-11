App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quess Corp gains 4% on sale of HR compliance biz

Allsec Technologies accepted the recommendations of the audit committee for purchase of HR Compliance Business of Coachieve Solutions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Quess Corp gained 4 percent intraday on September 11 on sale of HR compliance business.

Coachieve Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary Quess Corp approved the sale of HR compliance business as a going concern on a slump sale basis to AIISec Technologies, step-down subsidiary of Quess Corp, for a lump sum cash consideration.

However, Allsec Technologies accepted the recommendations of the audit committee for purchase of HR Compliance Business of Coachieve Solutions as a going concern on a slump sale basis.

Close

The company received cash consideration of Rs 16.80 crore from sale.

related news

At 1220 hrs, ALLSEC Technologies was quoting at Rs 268.70, up Rs 9.90, or 3.83 percent and Quess Corp was quoting at Rs 460, up Rs 4.75, or 1.04 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 11, 2019 12:41 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.