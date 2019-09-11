Quess Corp gains 4% on sale of HR compliance biz

Share price of Quess Corp gained 4 percent intraday on September 11 on sale of HR compliance business.

Coachieve Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary Quess Corp approved the sale of HR compliance business as a going concern on a slump sale basis to AIISec Technologies, step-down subsidiary of Quess Corp, for a lump sum cash consideration.

However, Allsec Technologies accepted the recommendations of the audit committee for purchase of HR Compliance Business of Coachieve Solutions as a going concern on a slump sale basis.

The company received cash consideration of Rs 16.80 crore from sale.