172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|quant-pick-ultratech-cement-icici-direct-5857201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quant Pick - UltraTech Cement: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct, Broader markets have started outperforming along with the Nifty. Select stocks from the infrastructure sector may witness renewed momentum amid a sustained broader market recovery.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on UltraTech Cement


Recommendation


Buy UltraTech Cement in range of Rs 3910-3970, Target: Rs 4550, Stop Loss: Rs 3645


Time frame: Three months


Derivatives & Quantitative Outlook


Broader markets have started outperforming along with the Nifty. Select stocks from the infrastructure sector may witness renewed momentum amid a sustained broader market recovery. Cement stocks like UltraTech Cement are likely to perform better in the coming trading sessions along with the ongoing recovery seen in sectoral peers like Ramco Cement and ACC. Since 2017, UltraTech has taken support near Rs 3800 levels on multiple instances. Also, looking at the significant delivery volume activity in March 2020 and then in mid-May 2020, these levels seem very crucial. In such a scenario, the positive bias may continue in the stock till these levels are held.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 18, 2020 04:50 pm

tags #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.