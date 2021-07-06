MARKET NEWS

Quant Pick - UltraTech Cement : ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct, Buy UltraTech Cement in range of Rs 6775-6875; Target: Rs 7770; Stop Loss: Rs 6318; Time frame: Three months.

July 06, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on UltraTech Cement


Recommendation

Buy UltraTech Cement in range of Rs 6775-6875; Target: Rs 7770; Stop Loss: Rs 6318; Time frame: Three months.



Derivatives & Quantitative Outlook

Broader markets have started outperforming along with the Nifty. Select stocks from the infrastructure sector may witness renewed momentum amid a sustained broader market recovery. Cement stocks like UltraTech Cement are likely to perform better in the coming trading sessions along with the ongoing recovery in sectoral peers like Ambuja Cement and ACC.

Since May 2021, UltraTech has taken support near Rs 6600-6700 levels on multiple instances. Also, looking at the significant delivery volume activity in May 2021 and then in mid-June 2021, these levels seem very crucial. In such a scenario, the positive bias may continue in the stock till these levels are held.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
first published: Jul 6, 2021 12:38 pm

