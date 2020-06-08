Quant Pick - Tata Chemicals: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Chemicals

Derivatives & Quantitative Outlook

Certain market segments have been witnessing strong buying interest in the recent market move. The move is primarily seen in the underperforming space. However, stocks like Tata Chemical have been outperforming broader markets considerably. Tata Chemicals saw a sustained up move since March 16 when the Nifty made a bottom near 7500 on the back of strong delivery buying. We expect the stock to resume its uptrend after a brief consolidation. The open interest in the F&O segment declined substantially in February and March with Tata Chemicals no exception. The OI in the stock has declined from more than 3.5 million shares to just 1 million shares in the March series. Since then, considering the continued outperformance in the stock, fresh build-up was seen in the May and June series, which should be positive for the stock.



