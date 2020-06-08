App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quant Pick - Tata Chemicals: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct, Certain market segments have been witnessing strong buying interest in the recent market move.

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Chemicals


Derivatives & Quantitative Outlook

Certain market segments have been witnessing strong buying interest in the recent market move. The move is primarily seen in the underperforming space. However, stocks like Tata Chemical have been outperforming broader markets considerably. Tata Chemicals saw a sustained up move since March 16 when the Nifty made a bottom near 7500 on the back of strong delivery buying. We expect the stock to resume its uptrend after a brief consolidation. The open interest in the F&O segment declined substantially in February and March with Tata Chemicals no exception. The OI in the stock has declined from more than 3.5 million shares to just 1 million shares in the March series. Since then, considering the continued outperformance in the stock, fresh build-up was seen in the May and June series, which should be positive for the stock.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 8, 2020 04:30 pm

tags #ICICI Direct #Quant Pick #Recommendations #Tata Chemicals

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.