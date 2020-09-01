172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|quant-pick-shriram-transport-finance-icici-direct-5784481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quant Pick - Shriram Transport Finance: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Shriram Transport Finance


Buy Shriram Transport Finance in the range of Rs 730-745
Target: Rs 875
Stop Loss: Rs 665

Time frame: Three months

Derivatives & Quantitative Outlook

The NBFC space has remained largely range bound in the last few months with stocks like Shriram Transport Finance underperforming its peers. Recent shoring up of capital through QIP in July addresses its concerns on liquidity and volatility in asset quality. We believe the stock has significant room for upsides. After remaining range bound for some time, the recent up move is likely to continue.

Like most stocks, open interest in Shriram Transport Finance has also declined substantially during the sharp decline seen in February and March. The OI has come down from 7 million shares to just over 2 million shares in March. However, since then, the stock has seen gradual OI build-up with the current OI the highest seen in the last six months at 5 million shares. We believe long additions were seen in the stock and prices should see follow up movement.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 1, 2020 02:41 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Shriram Transport Finance

