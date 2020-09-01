Quant Pick - Shriram Transport Finance: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct, The NBFC space has remained largely range bound in the last few months with stocks like Shriram Transport Finance underperforming its peers.
ICICI Direct's research report on Shriram Transport Finance
RecommendationBuy Shriram Transport Finance in the range of Rs 730-745
Target: Rs 875
Stop Loss: Rs 665
Time frame: Three months
Derivatives & Quantitative Outlook
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.