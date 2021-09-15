MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Quant Pick - ONGC : ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct, Buy ONGC in range of Rs 123-125; Target: Rs 145; Stop Loss: Rs 112; Time frame: Three months.

Broker Research
September 15, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on ONGC


Recommendation

Buy ONGC in range of Rs 123-125; Target: Rs 145; Stop Loss: Rs 112; Time frame: Three months.



Derivatives & Quantitative Outlook

Since the August series, the Nifty Energy index has gained over 11% against a 10% increase in the Nifty. Both midcap and large cap stocks witnessed buying support at every decline. The recent outperformance of oil & gas stocks brings the focus to ONGC, which has so far been unable to replicate the gains seen by the rest of its peers. We expect a catch up exercise to be seen in ONGC. The stock can move towards Rs 145 levels.

The open interest in the stock has increased gradually in the last two weeks along with a price recovery. This month we saw additions of 20% in open interest. Considering continuous additions and recovery of the stock, we expect further fresh accumulation to be seen, which should take the stock higher in the coming sessions.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Close

Related stories

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #ONGC #Quant Pick #Recommendations
first published: Sep 15, 2021 10:56 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.