Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quant Pick - National Aluminium: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct, National Aluminium (Nalco) has consolidated in the range of Rs 30-35 in the last three months.

Broker Research

ICICI Direct's research report on National Aluminium


Derivatives & Quantitative Outlook

Metals are one of the best performing asset classes in the recent market risk on rally. The prevailing down trend in most of the metal space has halted while copper has led the way with rest of the commodities also moving higher. Domestic stocks have so far remained range bound and did not witness any major upsides. However, considering continued additions in open interest, we believe stocks like Nalco are likely to gain further in coming months. We believe that current levels of the stock provide a good buying opportunity. Domestically, rationalisation of duty structure to restrict imports can be seen as a major positive for commodity stocks.

National Aluminium (Nalco) has consolidated in the range of Rs 30-35 in the last three months. The recent up move above the hurdle zone indicates expectations of further upsides in the stock. The open interest in the stock had declined from 60 million shares in November 2019 to just 25 million in shares in March 2020 due to market correction. However, since then, a gradual rise in open interest was seen. In the July series itself it has risen to 40 million shares from 30 million seen in June, indicating ongoing long additions.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 02:20 pm

tags #ICICI Direct #National Aluminium #Quant Pick

