Quant Pick - Larsen and Toubro: ICICI Direct

Derivatives & Quantitative Outlook

L&T has remained largely range bound between Rs 860 and Rs 1020 in the last five months despite broader market volatility. The stock seems to be moving towards the higher band of the range. Moreover, with the stock moving to its two-month highs with noteworthy delivery activity, a round of short covering is expected. L&T has started the current series with low open interest. Since then, it has been witnessing accumulation near the support level of Rs 900. With continued Put writing in 900 and 860 strikes, we expect downside risk to be limited. On the other hand, Call OI of 920 and 940 strike is already witnessing closure of positions suggesting upsides in the stock. These positions are expected to aid it to break the option range on the higher side.

