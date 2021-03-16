English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Quant Pick - ITC : ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct, Buy ITC in range of Rs 204-208 Target: Rs 238 Stop Loss: Rs 186 Time frame: Three months.

Broker Research
March 16, 2021 / 04:12 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on ITC


Recommendation


Buy ITC in range of Rs 204-208 Target: Rs 238 Stop Loss: Rs 186 Time frame: Three months.


Derivatives & Quantitative Outlook


Headline index has registered its life-time highs in February month amid buying among banking heavyweights. Despite the underperformance from the FMCG and pharma space, stocks from technology, BFSI and metal were major drivers of the index move. In the ongoing consolidation, We believe stock like ITC could be the next major mover of Nifty and is likely to retest its Feb highs once again in the coming weeks. ITC has shown a tendency of moving along in line with the open interest addition. The open interest in the stock has increased sharply in the last couple of sessions suggesting ongoing accumulation in the stock. Despite recent profit booking in the stock, the open interest has remained almost intact suggesting prevailing long bias still exists.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #ITC #Quant Pick
first published: Mar 16, 2021 04:12 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.