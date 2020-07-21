App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quant Pick - Indian Oil Corporation: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct, On the F&O front, the open interest in the stock increased sharply in January and February, which are the major short additions.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Oil Corporation


Derivatives & Quantitative Outlook


The Nifty moved above its highest Call base of the series placed at the 11000 strike amid continued momentum in global equities. Sectoral heavyweights are the major beneficiary in the current up move. We expect underperforming sectors to witness some catch up exercise in the coming sessions. In the OMC space, BPCL has seen a sharp up move in the last few sessions. We expect Indian Oil Corporation to find fresh momentum. It has remained a laggard in the space while follow up momentum is likely to be seen.


On the F&O front, the open interest in the stock increased sharply in January and February, which are the major short additions. However, once the stock declined towards Rs 85-90 levels, fresh short additions are not seen. The stock has remained in a range. With the stock moving above its prevailing three-month range, we expect short covering to take place, which should take it much higher.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 06:12 pm

tags #ICICI Direct #Indian Oil Corporation #Quant Pick #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.