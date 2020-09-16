172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|quant-pick-idfc-first-bank-icici-direct-5847941.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quant Pick - IDFC First Bank: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct, In the ongoing broader market recovery, stocks from the midcap and small cap space have found momentum but the financial space is still underperforming.

Buy IDFC First Bank in range of Rs 31-32, Target: Rs 38.5, Stop Loss: Rs 28.4
In the ongoing broader market recovery, stocks from the midcap and small cap space have found momentum but the financial space is still underperforming. However, apart from sectoral heavyweights, the select midcap banking space, especially IDFC First Bank, is witnessing buying interest at every decline. We expect IDFC First Bank to continue its positive momentum on the back of fresh long additions.


Open interest in IDFC First Bank has remained muted since March 2020 as it remained under pressure along with the market. The open interest seen in the May 2020 series was one of the lowest since November 2016. However, fresh longs were formed in the stock since the mid-June series along with a fresh up move. The OI has increased almost 25% in the last couple of months indicating buying interest in the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


First Published on Sep 16, 2020 04:02 pm

