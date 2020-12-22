MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Quant Pick - Cipla: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct, Buy Cipla in range of Rs 790-807 Target: Rs 930 Stop Loss: Rs 725 Time frame: Three months.

Broker Research
December 22, 2020 / 12:58 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Cipla


Recommendation


Buy Cipla in range of Rs 790-807 Target: Rs 930 Stop Loss: Rs 725 Time frame: Three months.


Derivatives & Quantitative Outlook


The pharma space has shown significant resilience in the last couple of months amid a broader market recovery. We believe the sector is set to resume its next round of upside move after a round of consolidation. Cipla has retraced to Rs 720 levels after making highs near Rs 830 in September. As long positions are still intact in the stock, we believe it will resume its upward momentum in the near term. The open interest in Cipla has been accumulating gradually in the last couple of months. The open interest in the stock has increased by 50% since April along with price movement as long positions were formed in it. Despite recent consolidation in the stock, the open interest has remained intact suggesting prevailing long bias is still intact. We expect the stock to move towards Rs 900 and above in the days to come.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


 
Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Cipla #ICICI Direct #Quant Pick
first published: Dec 22, 2020 12:58 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.