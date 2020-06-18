App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quant Pick - Biocon; ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct, The pharma space has shown significant resilience in the last couple of weeks amid broader market volatility.

Broker Research

ICICI Direct's research report on Biocon


Derivatives & Quantitative Outlook


The pharma space has shown significant resilience in the last couple of weeks amid broader market volatility. The NSE pharma index has been consolidating above its April 2019 breakdown levels of 9500 and is likely to move towards 2018 highs of 10700. Biocon has moved to its lifetime highs in current market volatility, indicating ongoing positive bias in the stock. We expect it to continue its upward momentum in the near term. Like most stocks, open interest in Biocon has also reduced sharply during the profit booking seen in March. The OI has come down from 15 million shares to just over 5 million shares in March. However, since then, the stock has seen significant OI build-up and current OI is multi month high, despite intermediate profit booking, OI in the stock has largely remained intact suggesting long bias in the stock is still intact.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 18, 2020 06:10 pm

tags #Biocon #ICICI Direct #Quant Pick #Recommendations

