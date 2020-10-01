172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|quant-pick-bharti-airtel-icici-direct-5910601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quant Pick - Bharti Airtel: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct, Buy Bharti Airtel in range of Rs 426-436, Target: Rs 515, Stop Loss: Rs 392, Time frame: Three months.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharti Airtel


Derivatives & Quantitative Outlook


In the past three months, Bharti Airtel has underperformed the Nifty by falling 30%, compared to 9% upside in the Nifty. The fall in Bharti Airtel was due to negative news flows. Reduced weightage in MSCI and FTSE also added pressure and has dragged the stock lower. Recently, the Nifty witnessed long liquidation. Due to that, the October series of Nifty open interest (OI) is one of the lowest seen in the last 10 years. At the same time, most of the stock futures have started the October series with significantly low open interest. In contrast, the OI in Bharti has remained prominent while the current OI in the stock is the highest seen in the last 10 year. We believe the recent short positions in the stock are still intact. This is expected to get covered near the support zone of Rs 400-420 levels.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 02:07 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #ICICI Direct #Quant Pick #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.