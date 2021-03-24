English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Quant Pick - ACC: ICICI Direct

According ACC 24-03-2021-icicito ICICI Direct, Buy ACC in range of Rs 1840-1870 Target: Rs 2190 Stop Loss: Rs 1680 Time frame: Three months.

Broker Research
March 24, 2021 / 04:17 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on ACC


Recommendation


Buy ACC in range of Rs 1840-1870 Target: Rs 2190 Stop Loss: Rs 1680 Time frame: Three months.


Derivatives & Quantitative Outlook


Broader markets came under relative pressure in the last couple of weeks where stocks have seen significant correction amid profit taking. We believe markets may move into some consolidation for some time amid stock specific pullbacks. In such a scenario, stocks where fresh positions have been formed, are likely to perform better. Cement stocks have found renewed traction in the last few sessions while stocks like ACC are likely to witness fresh upsides. The stock has made fresh lifetime highs surpassing 2017 highs of Rs 1850. Recently, the stock has been hovering in the range of Rs 1700-1850 for the last couple of weeks. Now, it has finally moved above the range amid fresh accumulation seen in April series indicating ongoing momentum should continue in the coming weeks.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #ACC #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Mar 24, 2021 04:17 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.